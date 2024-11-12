Domantas Sabonis News: Logs 23/12 double-double

Sabonis had 23 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 116-96 loss to San Antonio.

Sabonis led the league in double-doubles last season, and he extended his current streak to 10 games in the loss. While Sabonis delivered a strong fantasy total, he struggled to contain Victor Wembanyama, who out-rebounded him in the paint.