Domantas Sabonis News: Owns glass in near 30-rebound game
Sabonis posted 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 28 rebounds and five assists over 43 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
Sabonis dominated in the paint Thursday, entering the All-Star Break by leading all Kings players in rebounds and concluding two boards shy of a 30-rebound performance in an overtime defeat. Sabonis matched a season high in boards, a mark he also tallied Jan. 10 against Boston. He has now recorded at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in four appearances.
