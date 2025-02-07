Domantas Sabonis News: Quiet scoring night in loss

Sabonis accumulated 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The double-double was his third straight and league-leading 45th of the season, but the 10 points were Sabonis' lowest output of the campaign. In two games since Zach LaVine joined the Kings' lineup, Sabonis has only attempted 16 field goals as the team's new starting five works to build chemistry -- a worrying decline in his volume, but something which could end up being just a short-term blip in his numbers. Sabonis has stayed busy on the glass however, pulling down 27 boards in those two contests.