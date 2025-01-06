Domantas Sabonis News: Records 31st double-double in win

Sabonis ended Sunday's 129-99 victory over the Warriors with 22 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists over 30 minutes.

Sabonis maintained his slim lead over Karl-Anthony Towns in the double-double rankings during a dominant performance over the Warriors. Sabonis shined despite the absence of De'Aaron Fox (hip), as Malik Monk was able to feed the ball inside on several occasions. The competition will ramp up when Bam Adebayo and the Heat pay a visit Friday evening, but Sabonis' trend of stellar production should continue.