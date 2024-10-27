Domantas Sabonis News: Records triple-double in loss

Sabonis had 29 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 loss to the Lakers.

Sabonis missed out on a double-double in his first game but notched a stat line we've come to expect from him in the loss. Sabonis will be a double-double threat nightly after leading the league in the category last season. Triple-doubles will be more elusive, but he ended the 2023-24 season ranked first in that category as well.