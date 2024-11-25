Domantas Sabonis News: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Sabonis racked up 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 18 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Nets.

The Kings endured a slow start Sunday, and ultimately, that doomed them in their loss. However, and despite the team's overall struggles, Sabonis was productive and finished just three assists away from a triple-double. The star big man has recorded either a double-double or a triple-double in each of his outings this season excepting the season, and his consistency levels are truly remarkable. He's averaging 18.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and a combined 1.1 steals-plus-blocks in 11 outings since the beginning of November.