Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis News: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 11:04am

Sabonis racked up 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 132-127 victory over the Rockets.

By now, seeing Sabonis record a double-double isn't much of a surprise, and the star big man also ended quite close to recording a triple-double. This was his 17th appearance with a double-double and at least seven dimes, emphasizing just how influential he can be on both ends of the court for the Kings.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
