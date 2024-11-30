Domantas Sabonis News: Triple-double in Friday's loss

Sabonis closed with 21 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 115-106 loss to Portland.

It was the fourth triple-double of the season for Sabonis, with the last coming Nov. 6 against the Raptors. The veteran center has delivered at least a double-double in 17 straight games after falling a couple boards short on Opening Night, and in five contests since returning from a minor back issue, Sabonis has averaged 21.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 threes while shooting 59.7 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from beyond the arc.