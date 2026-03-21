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Dominick Barlow Injury: Done for night with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 5:11am

Barlow was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. He finished with one point (1-2 FT) and two rebounds in four minutes.

Barlow checked out of the game with 8:19 remaining in the first quarter to get his ankle evaluated and was quickly shut down for the rest of the night. The severity of the ankle sprain won't be known until he undergoes further testing, but Barlow would appear to be at risk of missing the 76ers' next game Monday versus the Thunder.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
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