Dominick Barlow Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Barlow (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.
Barlow exited Saturday's 126-116 win over Utah after only four minutes of work because of a sprained left ankle. If he can't suit up, Trendon Watford would be considered the favorite to start at the power forward position against one of the top defensive clubs in the National Basketball Association.
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