Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Barlow went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Spurs with an undisclosed injury, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Barlow was spotted walking down the tunnel to the locker room after picking up his second foul. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
