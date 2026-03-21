Dominick Barlow Injury: Out with ankle sprain
Barlow suffered an ankle sprain and was unable to return to Saturday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
This is a tough blow for the 76ers as they continue to battle numerous injuries. His night will finish after just one point and four minutes of action.
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