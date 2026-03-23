Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Barlow (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Barlow was previously listed as doubtful, but he's trending in the right direction. With so many injuries in Philadelphia, Barlow could see a sizable workload if he's given the green light to play.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
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