Dominick Barlow News: Another quiet effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 6:26pm

Barlow racked up four points (2-5 FG), one rebound, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 loss to the Hawks.

Barlow is holding down the fort at power forward for the suspended Paul George, but the former continues to see little usage in the starting lineup. Barlow has averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game over his last nine contests, so fantasy managers may be able to find more appealing streaming options.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominick Barlow See More
