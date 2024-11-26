Fantasy Basketball
Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 7:14am

The Hawks assigned Barlow to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Barlow was called up for Monday's game against the Mavericks, but he didn't see the floor in the 129-119 loss. The 21-year-old big man has appeared in six G League Tip-Off Tournament games thus far, averaging 22.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks over 34.5 minutes.

Dominick Barlow
Atlanta Hawks
