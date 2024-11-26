Fantasy Basketball
Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Assigned to Skyhawks on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 3:22pm

Barlow was assigned to the Hawks' G League affiliate Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Barlow was called up for Monday's game against the Mavericks, though he received a DNP-CD. The 21-year-old big man is expected to split time between the NBA and G League, and in six G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances he has averaged 22.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks over 34.5 minutes per game.

