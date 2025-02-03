Dominick Barlow News: Back to bench Monday

Barlow won't start in Monday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With De'Andre Hunter joining Atlanta's first unit Monday, Barlow will revert back to the second unit against Detroit. Barlow has averaged 1.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 5.8 minutes over 11 games off the bench this year, curbing most of his fantasy appeal.