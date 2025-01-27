Fantasy Basketball
Dominick Barlow

Dominick Barlow News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 7:38am

The Hawks recalled Barlow from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

Barlow will rejoin the Hawks ahead of Monday's game in Minnesota to provide added depth in the frontcourt. Atlanta has already ruled out four players and is listing three others as questionable for Monday, but with both of the team's top two centers (Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela) available, Barlow is unlikely to crack the rotation.

Dominick Barlow
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
