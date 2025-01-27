Dominick Barlow News: Back with parent club

The Hawks recalled Barlow from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

Barlow will rejoin the Hawks ahead of Monday's game in Minnesota to provide added depth in the frontcourt. Atlanta has already ruled out four players and is listing three others as questionable for Monday, but with both of the team's top two centers (Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela) available, Barlow is unlikely to crack the rotation.