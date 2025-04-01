Dominick Barlow News: Balanced effort off bench in loss
Barlow finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 15 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 loss to Portland.
Barlow put together a balanced effort off the Hawks bench Tuesday, leading all second unit players in rebounds while coming up one bucket short of the double-digit mark in a losing battle. Barlow has hauled in eight or more rebounds in two outings, both of which have taken place over his last five contests.
