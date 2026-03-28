Dominick Barlow News: Bottoms out Saturday
Barlow posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over the Hornets.
Barlow hung onto the starting spot at power forward despite the return of Kelly Oubre on Saturday, though that could change once the latter becomes further removed from his elbow injury. Over his last 10 games, Barlow has averaged a modest 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 blocks in 23.9 minutes per contest.
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