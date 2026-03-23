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Dominick Barlow News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 3:07pm

Barlow (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Barlow exited Saturday's contest early due to a left ankle sprain, and it initially looked unlikely he'd suit up Monday, though the forward has progressed well and has now been cleared to play. The 22-year-old was averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes over his previous five contests prior to Saturday's brief appearance. Barlow has started 53 of the 60 games he's played and hasn't come off the bench when healthy since January, so he figures to slot into the starting five as usual against the Thunder.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
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