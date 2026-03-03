Dominick Barlow News: Cleared to return
Barlow (undisclosed) has checked back in to Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Barlow went to the locker room during the first quarter after picking up an undisclosed injury, but he's since been cleared by the medical staff to return. He shouldn't face any limitations the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominick Barlow See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left15 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominick Barlow See More