Dominick Barlow News: Continues filling in serviceably
Barlow finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.
With Paul George still suspended until the March 25 matchup versus the Bulls, it looks like Barlow has a clear runway to a starting role for at least Philadelphia's next four games. Barlow has averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.5 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 52.1 percent from the field.
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