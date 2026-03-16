Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Continues filling in serviceably

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:03am

Barlow finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.

With Paul George still suspended until the March 25 matchup versus the Bulls, it looks like Barlow has a clear runway to a starting role for at least Philadelphia's next four games. Barlow has averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.5 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 52.1 percent from the field.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominick Barlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominick Barlow See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
28 days ago