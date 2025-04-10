Fantasy Basketball
Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Diminished role in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Barlow logged two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across three minutes during Thursday's 133-109 win over the Nets.

Barlow barely saw the floor in the win, playing fewer than five minutes for the third straight game. It's been another underwhelming season for Barlow, with his numbers basically reflecting his career to this point. Through 33 games played, he has averaged just 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per contest.

Dominick Barlow
Atlanta Hawks
