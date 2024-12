Barlow posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Barlow scored a season-low 13 points but notched his first double-double since Nov. 20. Over 11 G League appearances, Barlow has averaged 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game.