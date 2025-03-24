Dominick Barlow News: Double-doubles in win

Barlow accumulated 13 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 victory over the 76ers.

Barlow recorded his first double-double of the season in the win, and he'll continue to soak up some backup center minutes due to Clint Capela (hand) being out of commission for a while. Over his last five outings, Barlow has averaged 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 17.1 minutes.