Dominick Barlow News: Drops 10 points in spot start
Barlow ended with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks across 13 minutes during Saturday's 132-127 loss to the Pacers.
Barlow moved into the starting lineup, replacing Mouhamed Gueye who shifted back to the bench. This was a surprising move given Barlow has struggled to crack the rotation this season, having played double-digit minutes only once prior to Saturday. it demonstrates how desperate the Hawks are at the moment, having lost eight consecutive games. Based on recent games, there is a chance they mix things up again as they hunt for an elusive victory against the Pistons on Monday.
