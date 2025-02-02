Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Drops 10 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Barlow ended with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks across 13 minutes during Saturday's 132-127 loss to the Pacers.

Barlow moved into the starting lineup, replacing Mouhamed Gueye who shifted back to the bench. This was a surprising move given Barlow has struggled to crack the rotation this season, having played double-digit minutes only once prior to Saturday. it demonstrates how desperate the Hawks are at the moment, having lost eight consecutive games. Based on recent games, there is a chance they mix things up again as they hunt for an elusive victory against the Pistons on Monday.

Dominick Barlow
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now