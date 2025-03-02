Dominick Barlow News: Earns standard deal with ATL
The Hawks converted Barlow's two-way deal to a two-year standard contract Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Barlow will latch on with Atlanta on a standard contract after previously signing a one-year, two-way deal with the club in July of 2024. The third-year big man is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds across only 7.8 minutes per contest in 18 regular-season outings. However, the 21-year-old has seen a slight uptick in playing time of late, averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game over his last 10 outings (two starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now