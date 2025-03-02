Fantasy Basketball
Dominick Barlow News: Earns standard deal with ATL

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 11:01am

The Hawks converted Barlow's two-way deal to a two-year standard contract Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Barlow will latch on with Atlanta on a standard contract after previously signing a one-year, two-way deal with the club in July of 2024. The third-year big man is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds across only 7.8 minutes per contest in 18 regular-season outings. However, the 21-year-old has seen a slight uptick in playing time of late, averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game over his last 10 outings (two starts).

