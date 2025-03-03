Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Entering starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Barlow is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Barlow put pen to paper on a two-year standard contract Sunday, and he'll immediately enter the starting lineup for Atlanta. His last start dates back to Feb. 7 against the Bucks when he produced seven points, four rebounds and one block in 20 minutes of action.

Dominick Barlow
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now