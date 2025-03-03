Dominick Barlow News: Entering starting lineup
Barlow is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Barlow put pen to paper on a two-year standard contract Sunday, and he'll immediately enter the starting lineup for Atlanta. His last start dates back to Feb. 7 against the Bucks when he produced seven points, four rebounds and one block in 20 minutes of action.
