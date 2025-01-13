Dominick Barlow News: Fares well in G League

Barlow finished with 30 points (11-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes Sunday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 105-98 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Barlow turned in an impressive scoring performance and has scored 50 total points across two appearances in the G League Regular Season. The two-way center has struggled to see playing time with the NBA squad, so he should continue to see the occasional tune-up opportunity with College Park.