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Dominick Barlow News: Grabs 10 boards Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 9:00pm

Barlow finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 115-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

Barlow grabbed double-digit rebounds for just the fourth time this season and also matched his season high in blocks. Although these numbers almost certainly helped fantasy managers, the excitement levels should remain tempered. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 4.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18.8 minutes per game.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
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