Dominick Barlow News: Great both ways in G League return

Barlow logged 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during College Park's 104-95 win over Capital City on Friday.

Barlow and Kevon Harris led the Skyhawks with 23 points each. The former also excelled on the defensive end, leading his team in rebounds and blocks as well. Barlow will look to make a statement in G League action, which could get him promoted back to Atlanta's main roster in the process.