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Dominick Barlow News: Heading to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Barlow is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Barlow will play off the bench for the first time since Jan. 29, as the Sixers have elected to go with Kelly Oubre and Paul George at the forward spots. Barlow is averaging 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game when deployed off the bench this season, but he's been a regular starter throughout the campaign -- he's been part of the second unit in just seven of his 66 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
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