Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Holding down starting spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:39am

Barlow finished with 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.

As long as Paul George remains suspended, Barlow appears to be locked into the starting position at power forward. However, the fourth-year forward is averaging just 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game over his last seven outings, so he's not seeing a lot of usage in the first unit.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
