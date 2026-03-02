Dominick Barlow News: Holding down starting spot
Barlow finished with 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.
As long as Paul George remains suspended, Barlow appears to be locked into the starting position at power forward. However, the fourth-year forward is averaging just 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game over his last seven outings, so he's not seeing a lot of usage in the first unit.
