Dominick Barlow News: Leading scorer in G League
Barlow played 33 minutes Monday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 108-101 loss to the Blue Coats and logged 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block.
Barlow failed to score 20 or more points for the first time this season but still managed to lead the Skyhawks in scoring in what was a poor offensive performance from the team as a whole. He was also careless with the ball, as his three turnovers tied Jordan Bowden for the most on the team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now