Dominick Barlow News: Leading scorer in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Barlow played 33 minutes Monday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 108-101 loss to the Blue Coats and logged 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block.

Barlow failed to score 20 or more points for the first time this season but still managed to lead the Skyhawks in scoring in what was a poor offensive performance from the team as a whole. He was also careless with the ball, as his three turnovers tied Jordan Bowden for the most on the team.

