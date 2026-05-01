Dominick Barlow News: Moves out of rotation
Barlow (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time Thursday in the 76ers' 106-93 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series.
A starter for Philadelphia for most of the campaign, Barlow shifted to the bench late in the regular season but didn't notice a dramatic drop in minutes. His playing time has fallen by the wayside in the playoffs, however, with Barlow being a casualty of head coach Nick Nurse trimming down his rotation to eight players. Barlow has now gone unused in two of the first six games of the series and has played single-digit minutes in two of his four appearances.
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