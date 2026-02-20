Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Muted effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:41am

Barlow finished Thursday's 117-107 loss to the Hawks with one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes.

Barlow had quite the dud Thursday, but Trendon Watford wasn't much better off the bench for the 76ers. With Joel Embiid (knee, shin) sidelined, it was Kelly Oubre, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona who stepped up the most for Philadelphia.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominick Barlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominick Barlow See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago