Dominick Barlow News: Muted effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Barlow chipped in nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat.

This was another quiet showing for Barlow, but the minutes were at least encouraging -- he's been playing more while Paul George is serving his suspension. Over his last five games, he's averaging 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per contest.

