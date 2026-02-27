Dominick Barlow News: Muted effort in win
Barlow chipped in nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat.
This was another quiet showing for Barlow, but the minutes were at least encouraging -- he's been playing more while Paul George is serving his suspension. Over his last five games, he's averaging 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per contest.
