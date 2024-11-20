Dominick Barlow News: Nets monster double-double in G League

Barlow finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes Wednesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 98-96 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Barlow posted his best scoring and rebounding performance of the G League season en route to claiming his third double-double. The two-way player should continue to serve as one of the focal points of the Skyhawks offense while with the G League squad.