Dominick Barlow News: Notches double-double in win

Barlow recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-95 victory over the G League Raptors 905.

Barlow secured his first double-double of the young campaign and led his squad in rebounds. He finished the night tied for the team lead with 22 points, matching Jarkel Joiner's 22-point performance. Barlow has reached the 20-point threshold in both of his appearances so far this year.