Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Puts forth career year in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Barlow produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Barlow put forth a quality campaign for the 76ers in 2025-26, averaging a career-high 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.8 minutes per tilt over 71 regular-season games (59 starts). His contract includes a $3.42 million team option for 2026-27, and it would make sense if Philadelphia brought Barlow back as a key reserve piece in the frontcourt for 2026-27.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
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