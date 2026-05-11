Dominick Barlow News: Puts forth career year in 2025-26

Barlow produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Barlow put forth a quality campaign for the 76ers in 2025-26, averaging a career-high 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.8 minutes per tilt over 71 regular-season games (59 starts). His contract includes a $3.42 million team option for 2026-27, and it would make sense if Philadelphia brought Barlow back as a key reserve piece in the frontcourt for 2026-27.