Dominick Barlow News: Registers monster double-double

Barlow finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 98-96 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Barlow posted his best scoring and rebounding performance of the campaign for his third double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. He should continue to serve as one of the focal points of the Skyhawks' offense while with the G League squad.