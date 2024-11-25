Fantasy Basketball
Dominick Barlow News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 8:11am

The Hawks recalled Barlow from the G League College Park Skyhawks, and he will be available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Across six G League outings this season, Barlow has averaged 22.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks over 34.5 minutes per game. He last saw playing time for the Hawks on Nov. 4, when he scored one point across eight minutes in a loss to Boston.

