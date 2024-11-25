Dominick Barlow News: Returns from G League

The Hawks recalled Barlow from the G League College Park Skyhawks, and he will be available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Across six G League outings this season, Barlow has averaged 22.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks over 34.5 minutes per game. He last saw playing time for the Hawks on Nov. 4, when he scored one point across eight minutes in a loss to Boston.