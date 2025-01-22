Dominick Barlow News: Returns from G League

The Hawks recalled Barlow from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday.

Barlow will be available for the Hawks as the team kicks off a back-to-back set Wednesday with a matchup with Detroit followed by a Thursday meeting with Toronto. The two-way player likely won't be featured in Atlanta's rotation if both Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela are both available for both ends of the back-to-back set.