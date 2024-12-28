Dominick Barlow News: Returns to parent club

The Hawks recalled Barlow from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

Barlow will return to the NBA after he suited up for College Park in Friday's 115-107 loss to the Osceola Magic, finishing with 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes. He'll be available for Atlanta as its third-string center for Saturday's game against the Heat behind Clint Capela and Larry Nance.