The Hawks transferred Barlow from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.

Barlow tallied 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-122 overtime G League loss to the Maine Celtics. However, the two-way player will now return to the NBA.