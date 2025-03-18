Dominick Barlow News: Season highs in victory

Barlow logged 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 134-102 victory over the Hornets.

The 21-year-old saw the floor for a fourth consecutive contest due to Clint Capela (personal) being sidelined. Barlow posted season-high marks in points and rebounds while serving as the club's backup center Tuesday. The third-year big man will likely continue to see double-digit minutes until Capela returns to game action.