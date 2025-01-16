Fantasy Basketball
Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Sent back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 7:31am

The Hawks assigned Barlow to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

Atlanta was without eight members of its 15-man roster in Wednesday's 110-94 win over the Bulls, but since both of the team's top two centers (Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu) were available, Barlow wasn't needed in the rotation. The two-way player should get some extended run Thursday in the Skyhawks' matchup with the Maine Celtics.

Dominick Barlow
Atlanta Hawks
