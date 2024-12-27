Dominick Barlow News: Sent to G League

Atlanta transferred Barlow to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.

Barlow will rejoin the College Park Skyhawks ahead of their matchup against the Osceola Magic on Friday. The two-way center has received little playing time at the NBA level this season, though he's averaging 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks across 32.4 minutes per contest in 13 G League outings.