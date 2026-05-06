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Dominick Barlow News: Solid defensively in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 7:36pm

Barlow finished with six points (3-3 FG), two rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 108-102 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) didn't suit up Wednesday night, although Barlow logged only three more minutes than he did in Game 1. While the 22-year-old didn't do much on the offensive end, he still got involved defensively, amassing two blocks and one steal. With Embiid uncertain for Game 3 on Friday night, Barlow will have an opportunity to continue to see more action. However, even if Embiid misses another game, Barlow will still be tough to trust for fantasy purposes.

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers
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